Saginaw fireworks gives local economy a boost

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -Residents in mid-Michigan gathered for their annual fireworks show for Independence Day. The boom from the fireworks came with a boom in the local economy.

“It’s been good, lots of people walking through lots of foot traffic that’s what we like, we like the foot traffic,” said Merrit McCray from Big Earl’s Barbeque.

Phillip Verbusco, Jr. from T&T Authentic Mexican restaurant said, “it’s good for advertisement.”

With tens of thousands of people gathering in and around Ojibway Island for the Saginaw Area Fireworks show, many vendors are seeing an increase in business. The hot summer day was an added boost for some businesses as well.

“If it’s no rain and it’s hot 70 degrees and up, it’s busy for me,” said Monica Villareal from Flavor Island. “Very, very busy day today. Yes, yes. Being 90 degrees, it’ll be busy all day.”

Not only is the Saginaw area fireworks a good time for residents, but it’s a profitable day for businesses.

And while they are happy to serve their community, businesses do have a message for everyone on this holiday.

Nevaeh Benavides from T&T Authentic Mexican restaurant wished everyone a Happy 4th of July. Verbusco wished everyone to stay safe and be blessed.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.