Saginaw fireworks gives local economy a boost

Residents in mid-Michigan gathered for their annual fireworks show for Independence Day. The boom from the fireworks came with a boom in the local economy.
By Rayvin Bleu
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -Residents in mid-Michigan gathered for their annual fireworks show for Independence Day. The boom from the fireworks came with a boom in the local economy.

“It’s been good, lots of people walking through lots of foot traffic that’s what we like, we like the foot traffic,” said Merrit McCray from Big Earl’s Barbeque.

Phillip Verbusco, Jr. from T&T Authentic Mexican restaurant said, “it’s good for advertisement.”

With tens of thousands of people gathering in and around Ojibway Island for the Saginaw Area Fireworks show, many vendors are seeing an increase in business. The hot summer day was an added boost for some businesses as well.

“If it’s no rain and it’s hot 70 degrees and up, it’s busy for me,” said Monica Villareal from Flavor Island. “Very, very busy day today. Yes, yes. Being 90 degrees, it’ll be busy all day.”

Not only is the Saginaw area fireworks a good time for residents, but it’s a profitable day for businesses.

And while they are happy to serve their community, businesses do have a message for everyone on this holiday.

Nevaeh Benavides from T&T Authentic Mexican restaurant wished everyone a Happy 4th of July. Verbusco wished everyone to stay safe and be blessed.

Read Next:
‘It was a long night’: Undersheriff, residents on teen murder suspect’s escape
The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office is searching for teen homicide suspect Jameion Peterson...
MSP clocks driver going 100+ mph on I-75
Michigan State Police clocked a driver traveling faster than 100 miles per hour on I-75 on...
Sheriff: Woman dies, several people injured after firework explodes
Large plume of smoke going up from the scene of the fire.
Scam call alert in Shiawassee Co.
Scam Alert

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office is searching for teen homicide suspect Jameion Peterson...
Escaped teen homicide suspect found, in custody
The Lansing Police Department is looking for 26-year-old Rashad Trice. He is wanted in the...
Amber Alert still active; police detail suspect’s route
Sheriff: Woman dies, several people injured after firework explodes
Michigan State Police clocked a driver traveling faster than 100 miles per hour on I-75 on...
MSP clocks driver going 100+ mph on I-75
Gladwin man killed by lawnmower
Sheriff: Gladwin Twp. man killed by lawn mower

Latest News

The Davison Township Board of Trustees is scheduled to hold a special meeting on Wednesday,...
Davison Twp Board meeting about Lake Callis
The building is located at 1280 N Irish Rd.
Special meeting in Davison to discuss Lake Callis
Saginaw fireworks gives local economy a boost
The Fourth of July was a hot one this year, and with many participating in outdoor events, it...
Staying safe in the holiday heat