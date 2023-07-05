Sheriff: Meth investigation leads to 1 death, 1 arrest

CHIPPEWA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Sterling man is dead and a Bay City man is in custody following an arrest in an ongoing narcotics investigation by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Tri-County Drug Enforcement Taskforce Interagency Agreement (TRIDENT) team.

Nathan Chambers, a Bay City native, traveled to Chippewa County to traffic narcotics, the sheriff’s office said, adding TRIDENT detectives made a controlled purchase of a quarter-pound of methamphetamine from him for an ongoing investigation.

Nathan Chambers (Chippewa County Sheriff's Office)

After the purchase, officers attempted to make a traffic stop on his vehicle and he didn’t pull over in a timely manner, the sheriff’s office said, which led to Chambers and a 22-year-old Sterling man’s arrest.

Both men consumed a bag of narcotics before the traffic stop and arrest, the sheriff’s office said, adding this was not known to the arresting officers.

The officers brought the men to the Chippewa County Correctional Facility, which is when the Sterling man began to have a medical emergency, the sheriff’s office said.

EMS was called and life saving measures were implemented, but the man died, the sheriff’s office said, adding the autopsy revealed he died of acute methamphetamine toxicity.

The sheriff’s office said Chambers was brought to a hospital and was released back to the jail.

Chambers is facing charges of delivery of methamphetamine, conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine, and delivery of methamphetamine causing death. His bond was set at $500,000 with the condition that he be monitored by a GPS tether.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.