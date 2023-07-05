Showers and storms pass through this evening through Thursday, humidity relief arrives soon

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’ve had plenty of heat and humidity lately, and occasional showers and thunderstorms. Our Wednesday is no different!

Showers and storms have returned to the area this afternoon, and while they haven’t affected everyone just yet, we do expect it to be fairly unsettled for the next 24 hours, so you’ll likely have a good chance at some point if you’re still hoping for some rain!

If you’re hoping for some relief from the heat and humidity, that’s on the horizon also.

This Evening & Overnight

It will be hard to pinpoint the exact timing for showers and storms over a given space tonight, so if you do have outdoor plans tonight, be sure to check in with the radar once in awhile. You can use our Interactive Radar on our website, or download the TV5 First Alert Weather App!

Scattered rain and storms are expected at times through this evening. (WNEM)

Severe weather is not expected tonight, though a few strong storms that may get close to severe criteria are still possible. Heavy rain will be the main threat with any storms, where just like last night some quick rain totals over 1″ will be possible. We’ll also be keeping tabs on a flash flooding threat as storms may move slowly or repeatedly go over certain areas. We’re currently included in a Marginal Risk (isolated) for excessive rainfall, which shows our risk for reaching flash flooding criteria.

Heavy rain is possible with showers and storms this evening, which poses a risk for flash flooding. (WNEM)

Temperatures in the 80s and 90s this evening, will stay very warm tonight with lows in the 60s and 70s and plenty of humidity.

Unlike the last few nights, storms will remain possible into the overnight as a cold front continues to move in from the west. Our severe weather threat is expected to remain low overnight also, but we’ll keep an eye on things for you.

Low temperatures will be mild and muggy tonight. (WNEM)

Thursday

The cold front will pass through the region Thursday, but until it passes by, showers and storms will remain in the forecast for Thursday also. We don’t expect rain to be a constant thing, but the chances will be there through the early evening.

Showers and storms will remain possible into Thursday morning. (WNEM)

There may be a break between rounds of rain early Thursday morning and the timing of the frontal passage, so we’ll need to watch that closely. If it’s an extended break, there may be a chance for the atmosphere to “recover” a bit, and there could be risk for strong to severe storms if this occurs. Right now, this seems like a low chance.

The radar should be much drier by Thursday evening. (WNEM)

With mostly cloudy skies expected through much of the day, except for perhaps a few hours at the end of the day, we expect high temperatures to be cooler on Thursday in the 70s and low 80s. Winds on Thursday will turn north northwesterly through the day, blowing around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

High temperatures are expected to be cooler on Thursday. (WNEM)

Once the front passes by, we should see skies clear into late Thursday evening and overnight, and the humidity will drop off a cliff. We should see a much more comfortable air mass by Friday morning, with overnight lows in the 50s as we start the day.

Humidity levels will be much lower by Friday morning. (WNEM)

