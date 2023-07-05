Special meeting in Davison to discuss Lake Callis

DAVISON, Mich. (WNEM) - The Davison Township Board of Trustees is scheduled to hold a special meeting on Wednesday, July 5 at 6 p.m. to discuss Lake Callis Recreation Complex.

Lake Callis Recreation Complex, 1152 N. Gale Rd., closed on Friday, June 30 ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend for “unforeseen circumstances,” according to a Facebook post by Davison Township Parks and Recreation.

There have been concerns about the security of the park. There were no threatening situations on the premises and everyone at the park was safe, according to the post.

The meeting agenda includes the discussion over Lake Callis’ closure.

Lake Callis is a 35-acre pay-to-use park with a beach, the Dash-n-Splash Pad, sand volleyball, and more. It was acquired through efforts of the late Bob Callis, his family, and Davison Township DDA funds.

