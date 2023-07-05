Special meeting held about abrupt Lake Callis closure

DAVISON TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – A popular spot in Genesee County closed just before the holiday weekend and its future is up in the air.

Questions surround the abrupt closure of Lake Callis in Davison Township, but answers could come at a meeting Wednesday night, July 5.

Would-be visitors of the location have had to make other plans.

“Kind of disappointing,” said resident Leemae Dufort.

Dufort said she brought her grandson King to Lake Callis in Davison Township for a day of fun, but instead, the pair was greeted by a closed sign.

“I paid for a membership for a season and I can’t use it,” Dufort said.

She said it wasn’t cheap.

“I paid like a $150 for the membership,” she explained.

Davison Township is holding a special board meeting Wednesday night at 6 p.m. to discuss the Lake Callis Recreation Complex, and Dufort said she plans to be there.

“Because I put too much money into it. I want to know why,” she said.

Davison Township Supervisor Jim Slezak declined TV5′s request for an on-camera interview, saying he would speak after Wednesday’s meeting.

However, off camera, he did say there have been problems at Lake Callis for the last month, saying arrests have been made there. He would not provide any details regarding the nature of the arrests.

Slezak did not give a timetable for when Lake Callis may reopen.

“It’s sad you know, and to know that there’s problems out here, because I do bring my 4-year-old grandson. So, hopefully they can get it taken care of,” Dufort said.

