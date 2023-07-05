State comments on EEE case in Bay Co.

BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The state veterinarian released a statement following the first detection of Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) in mosquitoes in Bay County, which was the first detection of the disease in the state this year.

The mosquitoes tested positive for EEE, which is a viral disease transmitted through mosquito bites to both animals and people, on July 3, State Veterinarian Nora Wineland said.

“This detection shows the virus is present in the environment and highlights the need to take precautions. Protect animals against mosquitoes by placing livestock in a barn under fans during peak mosquito activity (from dusk to dawn), eliminating standing water on one’s property, using an insect repellant on animals that is approved for the species, and contacting a veterinarian to vaccinate the horses against EEE and other mosquito-borne diseases. Also, please contact a veterinarian if a horse shows signs of the illness: mild fever and stumbling, which can progress to being down and struggling to stand,” Wineland said.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, EEE is one of the most dangerous mosquito-borne diseases in the U.S. with a 90 percent fatality rate among horses and 33 percent in humans.

For more information about EEE, visit michigan.gov/eee.

