‘Train Like a Trooper’ - Michigan State Police teach teens life-saving driving techniques

DIAMONDALE, Mich. (WILX) - A driver’s education can get you a license, but it probably won’t get you real-life experience in dangerous driving scenarios. Spinning out of control or having to swerve can be very scary, as well as life-threatening if you don’t know what to do. Michigan State Police offered that learning experience to teenagers today, in a safe and controlled environment.

“My granddaughter on one of the breaks, kept saying she kept hitting the hypothetical child,” said Karen Shannon-Wilson as she laughed.

Shannon-Wilson took her granddaughter to the “Train Like a Trooper” program on Wednesday, where state police taught teens to make quick decisions, as well as vehicle control in high-stress situations.

“We always talk to the teens that, these cones represent a fixed object, another car, or maybe even another human being,” said Lt. Nicholas Darlington, with Michigan State Police’s Precision Driving Unit.

The classes use real-life situations, such as creating a spinout on wet pavement.

“I’d much rather have them learn how to skid here, instead of how I’ve learned on the highway in the middle of a rainstorm or something,” said Shannon-Wilson.

A lot of state troopers put their own children through the course. They’ve received frequent testimonials about how the class has saved lives.

“We know that if we’re saving one traffic crash or one life, that the time that we dedicate to teen driving out here, is gonna be totally worth our efforts and our time out here,” said Lt. Darlington.

The class comes with more than just life-saving perks.

“It’s a lot of fun, you get to drive around cop cars and just whip ‘em. It’s really fun,” said Brody Bodbyl, a student at Wednesday’s class.

“It has been fun watching them. You know hearing the tires squealing and, I’m a little jealous, wish I could do it” said Shannon-Wilson.

Helping young drivers build their confidence and skills before they need it most.

The program costs $75 and has a long waiting list. You can find the information on how to sign up for your teen on the Michigan State Police website.

