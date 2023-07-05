Woman celebrates 105th birthday with 1,500+ cards

Juanita Brooks said she hopes to read all 1,507 cards to her aunt, even if it takes her 110th...
Juanita Brooks said she hopes to read all 1,507 cards to her aunt, even if it takes her 110th birthday to do so.(WVVA)
By Clayton McChesney and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA/Gray News) – A woman in West Virginia has a lot of reading to do after receiving more than 1,500 cards for her 105th birthday.

Myrtle Brabb celebrated the milestone with cake and ice cream surrounded by family and friends who said she loved going to church.

“She was always real prim and proper. She always wore a hat to church,” Brabb’s niece Juanita Brooks said.

Brooks said her aunt also loves her dogs and her parakeets and would talk to them at the dining room table.

Brabb’s family contacted the Hinton Hope Foundation asking to post a message asking to send her birthday cards.

It generated a wave of cards and letters that washed up at the birthday girl’s feet. Everyone was surprised by the huge response.

“I just thought it might be shared locally in Summers County, and Summers County is very giving. I didn’t know it would be shared across 40 different states,” said Laura Lilly Cochran with the Hinton Hope Foundation.

Brooks said she hopes to read all 1,507 cards to her aunt, even if it takes her 110th birthday to do so.

Copyright 2023 WVVA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office is searching for teen homicide suspect Jameion Peterson...
Escaped teen homicide suspect found, in custody
The Lansing Police Department is looking for 26-year-old Rashad Trice. He is wanted in the...
Amber Alert still active; police detail suspect’s route
Sheriff: Woman dies, several people injured after firework explodes
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
Traffic stop prevents woman from falling victim to scam
Michigan State Police clocked a driver traveling faster than 100 miles per hour on I-75 on...
MSP clocks driver going 100+ mph on I-75

Latest News

Police in Shreveport, Louisiana, respond to a shooting at a block party.
4 dead, at least 7 injured in late night Fourth of July shooting in Louisiana
Patio Nights at the FIA return
Evidence markers and police tape are left at the scene of a Monday night shooting in...
Suspect, 40, arraigned on murder charges in Philadelphia mass shooting that killed 5
Man accused of killing woman with forklift
Mott Community College
MCC offers course credits for industry-recognized credentials