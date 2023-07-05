YMCA awarded $169K for mental health services

The Dow Bay Area YMCA is getting a boost with federal funding.
By Emily Brown
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Wednesday morning, July 5, Congressman Dan Kildee stopped in Bay City to talk about funding for his Community Project Initiative.

The funds will help the YMCA with mental health services in mid-Michigan for youth and families. The initiative was awarded $3 million and the Dow Bay Area YMCA received nearly $169,000.

“It’s just a great opportunity to support a community project that’s improving the quality of life for people that live here,” Kildee said. “Really proud to be a part of that.”

Kildee also said the funding came at an important time when mental health is a big concern across the country since the pandemic.

