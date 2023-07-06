Bay Co. Mosquito Control monitoring EEE virus

BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A deadly mosquito-borne virus has been found in mid-Michigan and mosquito control experts spoke about what is being done to keep the potentially deadly virus in check.

Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) was discovered in a mosquito in Bay County.

“We’re not surprised to that EEE has come to Bay County. We have been kind of expecting this, we’ve been monitoring for this,” said Rebecca Brandt, the manager of Bay County Mosquito Control.

Brandt said the basis of their program is surveillance, using 90 adult mosquito traps each week to identify the amount, type, and potential to spread virus.

“We put out an intensive trapping network along our shoreline areas where we would expect to see those mosquitoes, and that’s exactly what that trapping network did,” Brandt said. “It identified the virus early, and did what we wanted it to do, so that we have time to be proactive in responding to this virus.”

Brandt said she wants residents in the area to be aware, not alarmed.

“This is low risk, this is low threat right now,” she said. “What we are just trying to do is create awareness. We’ve only had one mosquito sample test positive for EEE at this point. So, it’s kind of in your hands that you can respond by simply wearing insect repellent, or long sleeves, long pants when you’re outside at night. There’s no need to avoid going outdoors at this point, continue your activities. Just take one extra level of responsibility in protecting yourself.”

In the meantime, Brandt and her staff are doing what they can to keep EEE under control.

“We have all of our trucks on the road, as the weather allows, to make sure that we’re knocking down the mosquitoes in those areas where we’ve seen virus, or we have the potential to see that virus, with those mosquito species,” Brandt explained.

Even though EEE might be in your neighborhood, Brandt said the good news is experts know about it, thanks to having a mosquito control program.

“We can catch these things early, spread awareness, and hopefully manage that risk and bring that risk down,” Brandt said.

EEE can affect anyone, but children and people over 60 are more likely to have severe symptoms.

The virus is found primarily in areas with swamps and bogs. It’s estimated to have a 30 percent fatality rate among humans, according to the CDC.

In horses, it’s much deadlier with the American Association of Equine Practitioners reporting mortality rates of 75 to 95 percent usually within two to three days of symptoms.

Protecting horses with approved vaccines is an important prevention measure.

