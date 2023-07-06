Cold-air funnels spotted around Mid-Michigan Thursday

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - A fairly typical cold front passing through the region today bringing showers and thunderstorms quickly became more interesting and potentially concerning to some this afternoon.

Funnel clouds were spotted over portions of the TV5 viewing area by law enforcement, most notably around M-46 & Gera Rd., which caused some areas to sound their outdoor sirens. As these sirens sounded, there were no Tornado Warnings issued.

The reason? These were cold air funnels.

Cold air funnels are high based, weak circulations that occur with cold air aloft, which is typical with the cold air behind a cold front. The turbulent air moving in different directions and the mixing of cool and windy conditions may spark enough rotation to form the funnel. If the air is moist enough, condensation occurs, allowing us to see the funnel.

These funnels typically do not lead to Tornado Warnings because they rarely impact the surface and are often associated with weak rotation. This afternoon was a good example of this because while storms were rotating on radar, it fit the mold of weak rotation.

Just like all storms are not severe, there are certain levels/criteria/reports that need to be met before Tornado Warnings are issued. Those decisions are not made lightly.

According to a special weather statement put out by NWS Detroit: “Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel clouds. This type of funnel is harmless, but on rare occasions they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel is spotted, move indoors and report your sighting to the National Weather Service.”

If you received any damage from one of these funnels that we or the NWS are not aware of, please send your report to us by calling the newsroom at 989-758-2044 or get in touch with the NWS in Detroit.

