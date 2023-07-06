Communities across Michigan mourn death of 2-year-old Lansing girl

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The family of 2-year-old Wynter Smith is thanking everyone involved in finding their little girl as people all over Michigan show support in different ways.

Hours after the Amber Alert for Wynter Smith was issued early Sunday morning, people in Lansing jumped into action. Searching for the missing child, sending tips to the police, and hoping for the best outcome. It’s a tragedy that’s affecting people even with no relation to Wynter Smith.

After hearing the search for Wynter has come to a devastating end, Lansing mom Mackenzie Winton said she cried the entire day.

“And all I could do is just look at my kids and keep hugging my kids even tighter,” Winton said.

Thinking of how she would react if her own kids went missing, Winton said on day two of Wynter’s disappearance, she organized a local search party walking from Okemos to Williamston along I-96.

“I mean putting myself in those shoes,” Winton said. “If my daughter was missing I would be out there willing to do whatever it takes to get her back home.”

On day three, she traveled to Detroit. She said she was only 15 minutes away from the alley where Wynter’s body was found on Detroit’s east side.

Phil Damico called Wynter one of Lansing’s own. He added a flower decoration to his lawn in Wynter’s memory. Holding back tears he said he just wants Wynter’s family to know that she’s still here and that she’ll continue to grow.

“This flower is just kind of a reminder of this beautiful child that was lost and we want the family to know that Lansing’s with you guys.” He said it’s also a reminder that “we can do better.”

Anne Armstrong lives in Chelsea, Michigan and took to social media calling Wynter’s death senseless. She said she shared missing flyers on Facebook and closely followed the search. “Her loss is such a tragedy and I grieve along with the entire state of Michigan.”

An entire state, family and friends are left with more questions than answers.

“Why did he do that? Did he give her to somebody else and then they just let her lay there for the three days?” Winton asked. “Like, did she eat? Questions that I ask myself every day that hurts. Like it makes it even worse.”

Wynter’s family sent a statement to News 10 Thursday morning giving thanks to the FBI and all law enforcement involved in searching for Wynter. They also said “we are heartbroken over the loss of our beautiful daughter, granddaughter, cousin, and sister Wynter Cole Smith. Wynter’s brief, but bright life was taken from her unnecessarily, and we will grieve her death forever.”

The homicide investigation into the circumstances leading to Wynter’s death is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to submit tips to http://tips.fbi.gov or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

