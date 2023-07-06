The Eagles announce their final tour after 52 years as a band

The Eagles are heading on the road for what they say will be their "final" tour.
The Eagles are heading on the road for what they say will be their "final" tour.(CNN, Facebook | Eagles)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Eagles have announced their final tour titled “The Long Goodbye.”

The legendary band said its tour kicks off in New York in September.

The “Hotel California” music makers said they know how fortunate they are, and are grateful for their fans.

The tour will initially have 13 stops and is set to culminate in St. Paul, Minnesota, in November.

But according to a statement, The Eagles members of Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit and Deacon Frey will perform as many shows in each market as their audience demands.

Vince Gill will continue to fill in for the late Glenn Frey.

The band’s longtime friend and fellow rock Hall of Famer Steely Dan will be the special opening act.

Tickets for the tour are scheduled to go on sale July 14.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynter Cole Smith's body was found on Detroit's east side on July 5, 2023.
Missing 2-year-old from Lansing found dead, police say
Woman killed after firework explodes in western Michigan identified
Alleged kidnapper arraigned on multiple charges, held without bond
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
Traffic stop prevents woman from falling victim to scam
Generic police lights
MSP: 4 injured in Flint shooting, no arrests made

Latest News

Over the weekend, staff at the Oklahoma Humane Society said they found a dog left at their...
Dog found hanging in carrier on animal organization’s front door
A local Habitat for Humanity is receiving $750,000 in federal funding, and Congressman Dan...
‘Extremely grateful’: Local Habitat for Humanity receives $750K in federal funds
‘Extremely grateful’: Local Habitat for Humanity receives $750K in federal funds
FILE - Willard Miller is led into a courtroom, March 29, 2023, in Fairfield, Iowa, for a...
Iowa teen gets life with possibility of parole after 35 years for Spanish teacher’s beating death
Haithco Recreation Area
Improvements celebrated at Haithco Recreation Area