EGLE asking for sandbag removal along shorelines

By WNEM Digital
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) is asking shoreline property owners in the state to remove temporary sandbags that were put into place in 2020 when Great Lakes water levels were so high, it threatened properties.

The temporary sandbags were authorized to help property owners on the shore prevent erosion and damage to their property and buildings. The sandbags must be removed before they deteriorate and leave behind plastic and other materials that could end up in the water or along the shore, according to EGLE.

The sandbags were installed under a Minor Project (MP) permit under Part 325, Great Lakes Submerged Lands, of the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act, 1994 PA 451, amended or using the exemption created in Part 353, Sand Dunes Protection and Management, EGLE said.

The MP permits and exemption required sandbag removal when water levels in the Great Lakes fell below the ordinary high-water mark (OHWM). Lakes Michigan, Huron, St. Clair, and Erie sustained water levels below their respective OHWMs for a significant amount of time. Lake Superior levels, however, continue to be higher. Sandbags installed on Lake Superior’s shoreline are to remain in place at this time.

If you installed sandbags under an EGLE permit, using the exemption, or without a permit, you will be contacted about sandbag removal in the next few weeks. EGLE encourages you to remove sandbags as soon as possible.

More information can be found Great Lakes Water Levels (michigan.gov) or by contacting the EGLE district office that covers your county.

Read next:
Township board votes to reopen Lake Callis
Lake Callis
Missing 2-year-old from Lansing found dead, police say
Wynter Cole Smith
Flags at half-staff in Flint to honor former mayor James Sharp
James Sharp
Founder’s Brewing Co. and Greta Van Fleet collaborate on new beer
Founder’s Brewing Co., a Michigan-made brand, is teaming up with Frankenmuth native rockers,...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynter Cole Smith's body was found on Detroit's east side on July 5, 2023.
Missing 2-year-old from Lansing found dead, police say
Woman killed after firework explodes in western Michigan identified
Rashad Maleek Trice
Alleged kidnapper arraigned on multiple charges, held without bond
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
Traffic stop prevents woman from falling victim to scam
Michigan State Police clocked a driver traveling faster than 100 miles per hour on I-75 on...
MSP clocks driver going 100+ mph on I-75

Latest News

Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Man dies after officer-involved shooting
There is a traffic alert.
Independence Bridge to close Thursday night
Exposure to these chemicals is linked to cancer, obesity, high cholesterol, and liver damage.
Forever chemicals in 45% of tap water
Aretha Franklin is seen in Auburn Hills, Mich. in a Feb. 11, 2011 photo. Five years after her...
Aretha Franklin’s sons battle over handwritten wills 5 years after her death