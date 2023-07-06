EGLE asking for sandbag removal along shorelines

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) is asking shoreline property owners in the state to remove temporary sandbags that were put into place in 2020 when Great Lakes water levels were so high, it threatened properties.

The temporary sandbags were authorized to help property owners on the shore prevent erosion and damage to their property and buildings. The sandbags must be removed before they deteriorate and leave behind plastic and other materials that could end up in the water or along the shore, according to EGLE.

The sandbags were installed under a Minor Project (MP) permit under Part 325, Great Lakes Submerged Lands, of the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act, 1994 PA 451, amended or using the exemption created in Part 353, Sand Dunes Protection and Management, EGLE said.

The MP permits and exemption required sandbag removal when water levels in the Great Lakes fell below the ordinary high-water mark (OHWM). Lakes Michigan, Huron, St. Clair, and Erie sustained water levels below their respective OHWMs for a significant amount of time. Lake Superior levels, however, continue to be higher. Sandbags installed on Lake Superior’s shoreline are to remain in place at this time.

If you installed sandbags under an EGLE permit, using the exemption, or without a permit, you will be contacted about sandbag removal in the next few weeks. EGLE encourages you to remove sandbags as soon as possible.

More information can be found Great Lakes Water Levels (michigan.gov) or by contacting the EGLE district office that covers your county.

