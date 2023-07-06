Escaped murder suspect scaled fence at Saginaw Co. Juvenile Center, jail says

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A teenager, accused of murder, who escaped from the Saginaw County Juvenile Center on Monday did so by scaling a 20-foot fence.

Todd Borders, the Circuit Court administrator at the center, told TV5 14-year-old Jameion Peterson escaped at 5:35 p.m. on Monday, July 3 during a recreational opportunity.

Peterson was brought into custody around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Borders said there were no holes in the fence, adding that there were three staff members and six inmates outside at the time of the incident.

The jail is calling the escape an “unplanned, impulsive act,” adding all security protocols and procedures were followed.

Peterson is accused of killing his 10-year-old stepsister Na’mylah Turner Moore.

Because of the escape, Borders said Peterson was deemed a “menace” to the center, and has been moved to the county jail while his case continues in court.

Borders also said that because of the escape, recreational opportunities have been moved inside.

The escape remains under investigation.

Borders believes the last escape attempt was 20 years ago.

