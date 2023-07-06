‘Extremely grateful’: Local Habitat for Humanity receives $750K in federal funds

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A local Habitat for Humanity is receiving $750,000 in federal funding, and Congressman Dan Kildee made a visit to Saginaw to celebrate the news with the organization.

“We are celebrating the fact that he has helped us by bringing some money to Saginaw-Shiawassee Habitat for Humanity for critical home repairs and for new builds,” said Carmen Mora, executive director of the Saginaw-Shiawassee Habitat for Humanity.

Mora said the money will help homeowners who are struggling to make major repairs.

“Things like roofs, water heaters, furnaces, boilers, insulation. Those are all major expenses that would just cost too much money to put together when you’re on a limited income,” Mora said.

On Thursday, July 6, Kildee was in Saginaw visiting a home being built by Habitat for Humanity. He said is is an organization he fully supports.

“This is the mission, to provide stronger neighborhoods, safer neighborhoods, affordable housing. Create that community that is welcoming to everybody and operates on the assumption that everybody, everyone, no matter their circumstances, have the right to a home of their own,” Kildee said.

As for Mora, she said the federal dollars will go a long way toward helping families that are desperate to make their homes livable.

“It’s not a matter of just, you know, ‘I have a small need’ or ‘I have a little need’. No, it’s families thinking ‘I won’t have a home if I don’t get my house repaired’,” Mora explained. “So, this money makes a huge difference, it will have a huge impact in our community. And so, we’re extremely grateful that Congressman Dan Kildee thought of us, to bring this money to this community.”

This is the second grant Kildee has secured for the Saginaw-Shiawassee Habitat for Humanity. The previous one was $320,000. Kildee said future funding is being secured for the organization.

