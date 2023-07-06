Family of Wynter Smith to hold vigil in her memory

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - The family of 2-year-old Wynter Smith will be holding a vigil in her memory.

Wynter was found dead Wednesday evening by police on Detroit’s east side after she went missing following her mother’s ex-boyfriend allegedly kidnapping her on Sunday, July 2.

Background: Missing 2-year-old from Lansing found dead, police say

The family of Wynter provided a statement on July 6 following her death.

“We are heartbroken over the loss of our beautiful daughter, granddaughter, cousins, niece and big sister, Wynter Cole Smith. Wynter’s brief but bright life was taken from her unnecessarily; and we will grieve her death forever.”

In the statement, the family asks the State Legislature and Governor Gretchen Whitmer to consider legislation that ensures multiple violent offenders remain in jail as they could be a threat to the community.

The family plans to hold the vigil in Wynter’s memory on Friday, July 7, at 6 p.m. at Knodel and Erwins Streets—Near First Church of the Redeemed located at 9360 Van Dyke in Detroit.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.