Flags at half-staff in Flint to honor former mayor James Sharp

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Flint has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the passing of former mayor James Sharp.

Sharp was Flint’s first popularly elected Black mayor. He served from 1983 through 1987. He died Sunday, July 2 at an assisted living facility in Arizona.

In a statement, Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley called Sharp a trailblazer who paved the way for future leaders. He said Sharp was a true community champion as a city leader and an African-American leader.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home in Flint.

Sharp was 90-years-old.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.