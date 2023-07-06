Flags at half-staff in Flint to honor former mayor James Sharp

Flags will fly half-staff to honor the passing of former Flint Mayor James Sharp. Sharp was Flint's first popularly-elected Black mayor from 1983 to 1987.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Flint has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the passing of former mayor James Sharp.

Sharp was Flint’s first popularly elected Black mayor. He served from 1983 through 1987. He died Sunday, July 2 at an assisted living facility in Arizona.

In a statement, Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley called Sharp a trailblazer who paved the way for future leaders. He said Sharp was a true community champion as a city leader and an African-American leader.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home in Flint.

Sharp was 90-years-old.

