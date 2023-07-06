Founder’s Brewing Co. and Greta Van Fleet collaborate on new beer

By Blake Keller
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Founder’s Brewing Co., a Michigan-made brand, is teaming up with Frankenmuth native rockers, Greta Van Fleet, for a brand-new craft beer.

The band has been a huge fan of the craft beer industry, teaming with breweries in the past while on tour. For their upcoming album, out July 21, the band wanted to work with another brewery from their home state, Michigan, according to Founder’s Brewing Co.

The co-created beer matches their taste while helping out the community. That’s how the two came up with 4 Giants Starcatcher Haze. It’s aptly named after the band’s upcoming album, “Starcatcher.”

The 4 Giants Starcatcher Haze IPA is a limited edition that “calls forth the power of the cosmos to create a smooth, citrusy drinking adventure,” according to Founder’s Brewing Co.’s website. It’ll be available from August to September.

To celebrate, the beer company is hosting a party in its taproom on Saturday, Aug. 5. There will be special merchandise and Greta Van Fleet ticket giveaways.

In connection, $1, up to $20,000, for every pint or package sold of Starcatcher Haze will be donated to Freshwater Future. The organization helps protect the Great Lakes and the animals that live in them.

4 Giants Starcatcher Haze is available in select states, including Michigan.

