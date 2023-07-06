Future of Amazon Fresh in Grand Blanc unclear, no permits for it

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - The future of an Amazon Fresh store coming to the Grand Blanc Marketplace is unclear after the city manager said the development company would neither confirm or deny if the store is still coming.

Last year, TV5 reported the city of Grand Blanc announced the former Kmart and Farmer Jack property would become home to an Amazon Fresh grocery store.

In an email, Grand Blanc City Manager Wendy Jean-Buhrer told TV5 the city has a permit for a Five Below, a discount store, in the space for Amazon Fresh and that there are no other permits for that building.

In the suite facing Saginaw Street, the city has received permits or has “solid” information for a 29/41 Mediterranean Restaurant, Smoothie King, and Jersey Mike’s, Jean-Buhrer said. In the outlot, the city confirmed there will be an Athletico, Starbucks, and LensCrafters.

The Markus Development Group purchased the property in 2019.

