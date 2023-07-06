Improvements celebrated at Haithco Recreation Area

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw County Parks and Recreation celebrated improvements at Haithco Recreation Area on Thursday, July 6.

A ribbon cutting was held to showcase accessibility upgrades, a new playground, and a splashpad.

The playground and splashpad did see a soft open last year, but more improvements to the duo were made.

Saginaw County Parks was excited to debut those improvements on Thursday.

“It’s incredible to see it today. It’s been incredible to see it on the Fourth of July and other weekends. Families out here enjoying great sunshine and recreational amenities in our community. It’s just been a thrill,” said Brian Keenan-Lechel, director of Saginaw County Parks and Recreation.

Over $1 million was spent on the improvements.

The project was made possible by grants from the Saginaw Community Foundation, Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund, and Saginaw County Parks funding.

