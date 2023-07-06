Independence Bridge to close Thursday night

By WNEM Digital
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Independence Bridge in Bay City is scheduled to close at 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 6.

The bridge is expected to reopen at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 7.

During the closure, traffic will be detoured to the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge.

