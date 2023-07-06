Independence Bridge to close Thursday night

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Independence Bridge in Bay City is scheduled to close at 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 6.

The bridge is expected to reopen at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 7.

During the closure, traffic will be detoured to the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.