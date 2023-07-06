Mackinac Bridge Walk event details video released

St. Ignace, Mich. (WNEM) - The Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) has released an updated video going over options for the upcoming Mackinac Bridge Walk.

The 2023 event will offer both St. Ignace and Mackinaw City as a starting point for the walk, thus eliminating the need for busing while offering more options for those involved.

“With four years of experience starting the event from both St. Ignace and Mackinaw City, we’ve found that most participants are comfortable with this newer version of our long-standing tradition,” said MBA Bridge Director Kim Nowack

The updated event video outlines three main options for walkers:

Walkers can start from either end of the bridge and walk toward the center. Walkers would then turn around at the midpoint and walk to the city they started from. Turn-around points will move to the ends of the bridge starting at 10 a.m. and walkers must be on the side of the bridge they want to return to before then. Walkers can walk a portion of the bridge if they start by 11:30 a.m.

Walkers can walk the entire length of the bridge starting at either end, but those who opt for this must reach the midpoint by 10 a.m. otherwise they will be turned back. Those who choose this option will need to arrange transportation for themselves after the bridge reopens at noon.

Walkers can also cross the bridge starting from either end and turn around to walk back to the side they started from. This option requires walkers to reach the midpoint on their return trip by 10 a.m. or they will be turned back. They will need to arrange transportation for themselves after the bridge reopens at noon.

The Annual walk, which was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, draws anywhere from 20,000 to 30,000 people each year with 26,000 people participating in the 2022 event.

Those going to the 2023 walk can view the updated video at www.MackinacBridge.org/walk.

