Man dies after officer-involved shooting

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROSCOMMON CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Roscommon County man is dead after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday night.

An officer from the Denton Township Police Department and a deputy from the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence in Prudenville at 10:42 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5 for a wellness check.

Upon arrival, the officers communicated with the resident, 53-year-old Barry Eugene Phillips. Phillips was armed with a gun, according to Michigan State Police.

The officers tried to get Phillips to drop his weapon, but he went inside his residence and retrieved a long gun, MSP said, adding he then pointed the rifle at the officers.

The Denton Township officer fired at Phillips, hitting him, MSP said.

Live-saving measures were attempted at the scene. Phillips was then transported to Mid-Michigan Hospital in West Branch where he was pronounced dead.

MSP is investigating the situation.

The Denton Township police officer is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

