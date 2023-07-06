Michigan bottle deposit bill expansion aims to reduce landfill waste, litter

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State lawmakers reintroduced legislation Wednesday that would update Michigan’s recycling system by expanding the Michigan Bottle Bill Law.

Currently, people can only use bottle returns for certain soft drinks, beer and other carbonated drinks. The new legislation aims to expand the law to include a 10-cent deposit for all non-carbonated drinks except milk containers. Lawmakers said it’s about keeping those containers out of landfills and off the street.

Deb and her husband have been returning their bottles for years. Each can puts 10 cents back into Deb’s pockets.

“My husband likes to pick them up along the road so that we can recycle,” Deb said. “It’s not a lot, but it helps to get the groceries.”

There are a few limitations that come with the 1976 bottle deposit law, and that’s why some legislators are pushing to expand it.

“It is popular, I would say across the state people are typically very excited about the expansion,” said Rep. Christine Morse. “A lot of people think we should be recycling water bottles.”

On the other hand, the president of the Michigan Soft Drink Association said expanding the deposit bill does more harm than good.

“I think we’re not giving those people that water for free anymore. They’re buying it on their own, so to ask them now to pay 10 cents on each of those bottles,” said Derek Bajema, with the Michigan Soft Drink Association. “You can get a 40-pack of water for four dollars. They’re gonna have a four-dollar deposit on top of it.”

And others said it would be better to invest in more recycling centers. The expansion of the bill would allow for plastic and other non-carbonated drinks to be returned to any location, regardless of where it was sold.

“It’s breaking down barriers, so if it’s easier for people to just go to one spot and return everything they have, versus have to worry about hauling it back out when that business doesn’t take theirs,” Morse said.

It’s a complaint many people have about the current bottle bill. But for many, it’s more than getting some extra change.

“For the 10 cents a piece is the biggest reason,” Deb said. “And to keep everything cleaned up.”

There’s no word on when a vote will come on the bill. Lawmakers said they’re hoping partners in the effort will help make it happen.

