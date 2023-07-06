Michigan continues fight against PFAS in drinking water

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Although they can’t be detected by the human eye, the U.S. Geological Survey reports that PFAS chemicals have contaminated the drinking water of about 46% of households in the nation.

Considering the aggressive nature of these “forever chemicals,” Michigan State University Professor and PFAS expert Dr. Cheryl Murphy said she’s not surprised.

“We use it quite extensively, and it travels very quickly,” she said. “It loves interfaces. It goes between the surface and the air, and it travels through water really quickly.”

Murphy and her team are on the front lines, working to find out how PFAS chemicals impact the health of both people and animals. The chemicals have already been linked to some health problems like cancer, infertility and thyroid disease.

Part of Murphy’s work is also researching methods for eliminating the danger of PFAS. There’s still more work to do, but she believes they’re taking steps in the right direction.

“If taking more of a solution-based approach, we’re looking for those types of things that will help us get to a safer spot earlier,” she said. “And then it will probably take a lot longer to clean them up and stop using them and find safer alternatives.”

In a statement to News 10, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy said it’s “encouraged to see that federal agencies like the Department of Interior’s US Geological Survey are collecting data nationwide related to this class of contaminants.”

They also said the department has been a leader in PFAS sampling and testing since 2018.

EGLE reports that approximately 6,000 residential wells across the state were tested for PFAS at least once.

While several PFAS sites have been located in Mid-Michigan and beyond, Murphy said the state is still a leader in PFAS response. Professor Murphy said her team has developed their PFAS research over the course of three years, and they’ll keep the effort to keep people safe; not just in Michigan, but across the nation.

You can find more information on PFAS sites the state is paying attention to on Michigan’s official PFAS Response website.

