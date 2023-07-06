Plan to remove rodents from blighted Flint properties

By WNEM Digital
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint city leaders have introduced a new plan to remove rodents from blighted properties.

“We are scheduled to knock down 2,200 structures by next year and we want to make sure that we don’t have any ill effects or collateral damage to surrounding residents,” said Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley. “This is going to increase the quality of life for residents inside the city of Flint.”

Neeley said three qualified pest control businesses will remove rats, mice, raccoons, skunks, groundhogs, and other nuisance wildlife from houses scheduled for demolition.

Rose Pest Solutions, Landscape Services Incorporated, and Griffin Pest Solutions are under contract for services up to $25,000. Depending on the animals, they will be relocated or euthanized.

Live trapping and removal will take place the week before demolition is scheduled.

