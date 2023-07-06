Players, coaches gearing up for North-South All-Star Game

The top high school seniors in mid-Michigan will play ball one last time this season at the North-South All-Star Game.
By Cole Martens and Hannah Mose
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - While it’s almost All-Star Week for all of major league and minor league baseball, in mid-Michigan the top high school seniors will play ball one last time this season.

Thursday, July 6 is the 8th North-South All-Star Game at Dow Diamond in Midland as the top 41 players from 28 schools will represent their hometown team one final time.

While the North is made up of schools in the Saginaw and Bay areas, the South are schools from the Flint area.

Before the game, Goodrich’s Bob Foreback and Essexville-Garber’s Jon Jeczmionkas will throw out the first pitch for their final game as managers.

The Steve Johnson Award will also be given to long-time umpire Andy Taylor, who passed away earlier this spring.

As the game approaches, each coach appreciates the opportunity to be a part of this All-Star event.

“It’s all about the kids. Watching the players get to play together one last time before they all head off to their individual directions, going on to play in college. It’s really a fun thing to watch them get a chance to showcase their skills,” Foreback said.

Kevin Moore, the head coach for Owosso, said it was an honor to be selected as a coach for the South.

“This is a pretty elite group of student-athletes and coaches,” Moore said. “We really have a strong tradition of baseball in the Genesee County area and it’s an honor for myself and for one of my players to be selected.”

Tom Rau, who is on his eighth year umpiring the North-South Game, said it is also exciting for officials.

“This has been a real thrill for officials as well as for the players and the coaches, and I know that the guys that come up here really appreciate the level of play that we’re getting to see,” Rau said.

The North-South high school baseball All-Star Game will start at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 6 at the Dow Diamond. The North leads the overall series 4-3.

