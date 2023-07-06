Plenty of sun Friday, lower humidity finally arrives

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been unsettled over the last 24 hours, but there is some light at the end of the tunnel, literally speaking.

Although some sun may sneak back into parts of the region this evening, if you have to wait until tomorrow, you’ll get plenty of it. And a nice bonus with the sun that will be returning on Friday, a much more comfortable air mass will be coming with it.

In case you missed it, we have seen cold air funnels around the area today. However, our severe weather threat is low. For more on that, check out our article: Cold-air funnels spotted around Mid-Michigan Thursday.

This Evening & Overnight

Skies may clear for some tonight, allowing for some late day sun, but it may not be for everyone. Those further to the east may not see much and have to wait until Friday. Either way, rain chances will gradually diminish as the night goes along. Track any remaining showers with our Interactive Radar.

Temperatures will be mild and muggy through early this evening, before eventually we see cooler and more comfortable air settle in late tonight. Overnight lows will drop into the 50s tonight, with a light northerly wind if not calm.

Friday

Expect plenty of sun and comfortable temperatures as we wrap up the workweek on Friday, or perhaps the end of your long vacation week!

High temperatures will be much cooler on Friday, with highs expected to remain in the 70s and low 80s. Our humidity levels will be much lower and it should just feel a low better on Friday. Winds will be north northwesterly around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Skies will likely see an increase in cloud cover Friday evening and overnight, but rain is not expected. Temperatures will drop into the 50s once again.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.