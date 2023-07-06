Showers and storms this morning, much cooler afternoon.

TV5 First Alert Thursday Morning Forecast
By Kyle Gillett
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Showers and a few thunderstorms are moving through Mid-Michigan this morning along a much-welcomed cold front that will also bring us heat and humidity relief this afternoon.

Showers will continue off and on for much of the morning. This activity will be mostly light with some locally heavier downpours and perhaps more thunder and lightning. The cold front should pass during the early afternoon. As such, temperatures will gradually warm through the morning, but once we get into the afternoon, when we would usually really start to warm up, the cold front will swing through stunting our warming. This should cap most of Mid-Michigan in the middle 70s-lower 80s later this afternoon.

This cold front will cool us down, shift our winds to the northwest (and make them a little breezy), and really dry us out sweeping out the humidity through this evening. Behind this cold front expect skies to remain cloudy for a time with even a few more heavy downpours possible this afternoon before we clear out more during the evening. Skies should really begin to clear out by late evening, probably around sunset.

Temperatures will cool overnight behind the cold front and in clear skies down into the 50s.

TV5 First Alert Thu AM Update
TV5 First Alert Thu AM Update(WNEM)
TV5 First Alert Thu AM Update
TV5 First Alert Thu AM Update(WNEM)
TV5 First Alert Thu AM Update
TV5 First Alert Thu AM Update(WNEM)
TV5 First Alert Thu AM Update
TV5 First Alert Thu AM Update(WNEM)

TOMORROW

Temperatures start out the coolest that they have been all week tomorrow morning, in the middle-upper 50s with dry and clear conditions and much less humidity! Tomorrow morning may feature some patchy fog as we have some lingering humidity tomorrow morning, overwise expect full sun most of the day! Humidity continues to drop through the day and temperatures will only warm into the middle and upper 70s (with perhaps a couple areas reaching 80).

TV5 First Alert Thu AM Update
TV5 First Alert Thu AM Update(WNEM)
TV5 First Alert Thu AM Update
TV5 First Alert Thu AM Update(WNEM)
TV5 First Alert Thu AM Update
TV5 First Alert Thu AM Update(WNEM)

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynter Cole Smith's body was found on Detroit's east side on July 5, 2023.
Missing 2-year-old from Lansing found dead, police say
Woman killed after firework explodes in western Michigan identified
Rashad Maleek Trice
Alleged kidnapper arraigned on multiple charges, held without bond
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
Traffic stop prevents woman from falling victim to scam
Michigan State Police clocked a driver traveling faster than 100 miles per hour on I-75 on...
MSP clocks driver going 100+ mph on I-75

Latest News

TV5 First Alert Forecast: Wednesday evening, July 5
Scattered rain and storms are expected at times through this evening.
Showers and storms pass through this evening through Thursday, humidity relief arrives soon
First Alert: Wednesday afternoon, July 5
First alert forecast: Wednesday morning, July 5