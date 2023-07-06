Showers and storms this morning, much cooler afternoon.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Showers and a few thunderstorms are moving through Mid-Michigan this morning along a much-welcomed cold front that will also bring us heat and humidity relief this afternoon.

Showers will continue off and on for much of the morning. This activity will be mostly light with some locally heavier downpours and perhaps more thunder and lightning. The cold front should pass during the early afternoon. As such, temperatures will gradually warm through the morning, but once we get into the afternoon, when we would usually really start to warm up, the cold front will swing through stunting our warming. This should cap most of Mid-Michigan in the middle 70s-lower 80s later this afternoon.

This cold front will cool us down, shift our winds to the northwest (and make them a little breezy), and really dry us out sweeping out the humidity through this evening. Behind this cold front expect skies to remain cloudy for a time with even a few more heavy downpours possible this afternoon before we clear out more during the evening. Skies should really begin to clear out by late evening, probably around sunset.

Temperatures will cool overnight behind the cold front and in clear skies down into the 50s.

TOMORROW

Temperatures start out the coolest that they have been all week tomorrow morning, in the middle-upper 50s with dry and clear conditions and much less humidity! Tomorrow morning may feature some patchy fog as we have some lingering humidity tomorrow morning, overwise expect full sun most of the day! Humidity continues to drop through the day and temperatures will only warm into the middle and upper 70s (with perhaps a couple areas reaching 80).

