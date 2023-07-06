State-managed land to be auctioned online

Michigan (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources will have 95 pieces of land available by way of an online auction starting next month.

Most of the property including river frontage, lake frontage and vacant forested acreage sites were designated as a surplus during state land reviews from the DNR.

“Offering state-managed public lands at auction is the final step of a lengthy, ongoing land review process, built on a conservation framework, that ensures these lands’ best use for the benefit of Michigan residents, visitors and natural resources,” said Scott Whitcomb, acting DNR deputy director.

There will be land available to purchase in 12 Michigan counties, with nine online auctions throughout the months of August and September.

Aug. 4 – Lake County.

Aug. 10 – Montcalm County.

Aug. 15 – Alger, Chippewa and Mackinac counties.

Aug. 16 – Dickinson County.

Aug. 22 – Oscoda County.

Aug. 23 – Presque Isle County.

Aug. 29 – Allegan and Kent counties.

Sept. 6 – Midland County.

Sept. 7 – Iosco County.

Some of the more notable land available will include waterfront property along the Flat River in Montcalm County, and a 40-acre property in Chippewa County along S. Riverside Drive.

If you are interested in bidding on any of the available properties, you can pre-register at www.tax-sale.info.

Live bidding will begin at 10 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. with a winner being determined that same night.

Absentee bidders can place bids up to 30 days before that county’s auction.

A list of available sites and all details pertaining to the auction can be found at www.michigan.gov/landforsale.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.