Stricter guidelines coming to Saginaw Convenience Station

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Saginaw has made changes to the guidelines for usage of the Saginaw Convenience Station.

The Convenience Station provides residents of Saginaw a free household rubbish disposal service, which is provided in addition to regular trash and recycling services.

“We believe the recent changes to the policy will benefit all city residents using the station each month. We made a few changes to limit the volume of the larger items being dropped off. We also wanted to add more specifics to items such as the size of trucks being used,” explained Phil Karwat, director of Public Services. “We were challenged in previous months with the lines getting backed up and slowed down for everyone due to the large loads of items that took quite a bite of time and effort to unload. These changes should make it much more efficient and beneficial for everyone.”

The following are the changes made to the Convenience Station guidelines:

Trailers cannot be longer than 12 feet and sideboards cannot be taller than four feet from the bed of the trailer;

Boxed, cubed, or otherwise enclosed trucks and trailers are no longer prohibited;

Small U-Haul pickup trucks are acceptable, if approved by the Streets Foreman;

Residents must provide and be responsible for their own hand tools, such as rakes, shovels, etc.;

Tires are now limited to 10; and

Paint is no longer accepted.

There are other key guidelines residents must remember that have not changed. You must provide proof of city residency, such as a state issued driver’s license or Michigan ID, residents are allowed only one truck and trailer per month, and all material should be contained in cans or bins when possible.

The following is a list of unacceptable materials:

Hazardous Materials;

Combustibles;

Medical waste;

Toxic waste;

Explosives and drums;

Chemical waste;

Liquid, such as sewage sludge/septage; and

Paint.

Residents can find the policy for the Convenience Station here, or visit the Public Works Building, Streets Division Office located at 1435 S. Washington Ave. For questions or additional information, contact the Streets Division at 98-759-1695.

The Convenience Station will be open to residents on Saturday, July 8 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

