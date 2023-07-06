Township board votes to reopen Lake Callis

DAVISON, Mich. (WNEM) - Lake Callis Recreation Complex in Davison Township will reopen after suddenly closing just before 4th of July weekend, but with modified hours and security.

The decision comes from a Davison Township Board of Trustees special meeting Wednesday night, July 5.

Residents packed the township hall for more than two hours and urged the board to not permanently close the beloved community park.

“What Callis gives to Davison is the very essence of what makes our community great. When Lake Callis opened, Davison committed to everything that entailed. And now that it is bigger and better than ever. We pivot and we adjust,” one Davison Township resident said. “We don’t put all this to waste and shut it down. This is not in the spirit of why Lake Callis was a dream brought to life for the heart of what makes Davidson so great,” they added.

The discussion stems from the abrupt closure of the park just before the holiday weekend. At the meeting, Township Supervisor Jim Slezak and township officers said the park closure was due to security concerns.

“We as a police department responded to calls for service involving, but certainly not limited to, assault and batteries, juvenile runaways, carrying concealed weapons, fraud, possession of counterfeit money, larcenies, fugitives, destruction of property, fights and disorderly conduct,” one township police officer said. “One such recent incident involved a young man who was carrying a gun. It was brought to the attention of the police. As we approached the young man, who attempted to run, the suspect forced officers to use force as the only way to take them into custody. The suspect was in possession of a loaded ghost gun, with an extended capacity magazine,” he added at the meeting.

Seemingly a majority of residents in attendance called for the park to reopen, but some wanted the park to stay closed.

The board went into a closed session meeting to discuss the matter at hand. The board returned, voting in favor of the majority of residents.

Township officials said Lake Callis will open Thursday, July 6 with new hours. Moving forward, the park will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Security will be present Monday through Thursday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and during open hours on weekends.

