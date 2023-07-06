US-10 reduced to one lane starting July 10

BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - US-10 will be reduced to one lane in both directions between I-75 and 7 Mile Road starting Monday, July 10.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is set to begin the next phase of the US-10 construction in Bay County, which is part of a $32.8 million investment to rebuild US-10 westbound from 7 Mile Road to Bay City.

The project comprises of bridge maintenance at Three Mile Road, culvert replacement at Culver Creek, and the Mackinaw Road overpass replacement starting in May 2024. That project will create two roundabouts to help with traffic congestion and will replace current traffic signals.

MDOT said the lane closures will be in place until Tuesday, July 18, which is when road crews will shift all traffic eastbound. Traffic will remain detoured there until November, which is when this phase of the project is expected to be completed.

In addition, on Tuesday, July 18, the southbound I-75 ramp to westbound US-10 will be closed and detoured to southbound I-75, M-84, northbound I-75, and westbound US-10.

The Three Mile Road bridge will remain closed and is expected to reopen before the Labor Day holiday weekend, MDOT said.

