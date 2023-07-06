US-10 reduced to one lane starting July 10

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Emily Brown
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - US-10 will be reduced to one lane in both directions between I-75 and 7 Mile Road starting Monday, July 10.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is set to begin the next phase of the US-10 construction in Bay County, which is part of a $32.8 million investment to rebuild US-10 westbound from 7 Mile Road to Bay City.

The project comprises of bridge maintenance at Three Mile Road, culvert replacement at Culver Creek, and the Mackinaw Road overpass replacement starting in May 2024. That project will create two roundabouts to help with traffic congestion and will replace current traffic signals.

MDOT said the lane closures will be in place until Tuesday, July 18, which is when road crews will shift all traffic eastbound. Traffic will remain detoured there until November, which is when this phase of the project is expected to be completed.

In addition, on Tuesday, July 18, the southbound I-75 ramp to westbound US-10 will be closed and detoured to southbound I-75, M-84, northbound I-75, and westbound US-10.

The Three Mile Road bridge will remain closed and is expected to reopen before the Labor Day holiday weekend, MDOT said.

Read next:
State-managed land to be auctioned online
Take in your bird feeders, if you have pet food outside bring it in and they advise against...
Future of Amazon Fresh in Grand Blanc unclear, no permits for it
More grand plans are on the way for the Grand Blanc Marketplace.
Stricter guidelines coming to Saginaw Convenience Station
Saginaw City Hall
Family of Wynter Smith to hold vigil in her memory
Wynter Cole Smith

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynter Cole Smith's body was found on Detroit's east side on July 5, 2023.
Missing 2-year-old from Lansing found dead, police say
Woman killed after firework explodes in western Michigan identified
Alleged kidnapper arraigned on multiple charges, held without bond
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
Traffic stop prevents woman from falling victim to scam
Generic police lights
MSP: 4 injured in Flint shooting, no arrests made

Latest News

State-managed land to be auctioned online
More grand plans are on the way for the Grand Blanc Marketplace.
Future of Amazon Fresh in Grand Blanc unclear, no permits for it
Saginaw City Hall
Stricter guidelines coming to Saginaw Convenience Station
TV5 News Update: Thursday afternoon, July 6