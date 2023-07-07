3 Michigan teens allegedly toss fire-lit leaves into oil storage tank, causing 2 tanks to rupture

(WILX Staff)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Three teens were injured after allegedly lighting leaves on fire and tossing them into an oil storage tank, causing a flash fire and rupturing the tanks.

Michigan State Police (MSP) responded to an incident at a crude oil storage tank at the 11000 block of Maple Road in Birch Run Township on Friday, June 23, at around 1 p.m.

According to police, three boys—ages 13, 14 and 15—were playing near two large crude oil storage tanks behind a middle school. The boys allegedly dropped leaves they lit on fire into one of the storage tanks, causing an instantaneous flash fire and rupturing both tanks.

Crude oil leaked from the ruptured tanks but was later restored by the Bailer Oil Company—which leases the property from the Birch Run School District.

All three boys were sent to a local hospital for medical treatment and were later released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the MSP Tri-City Post at 989-495-5555.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynter Cole Smith's body was found on Detroit's east side on July 5, 2023.
Missing 2-year-old from Lansing found dead, police say
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Man dies after officer-involved shooting
Homicide suspect Jameion Peterson is back in custody after the Saginaw County Sheriff's Office...
Escaped murder suspect scaled fence at Saginaw Co. Juvenile Center, jail says
Emily Gorman (second from left) stands with her dad, mom, older sister and younger sister.
8th grader riding inner tube on lake dies after collision with jet ski, officials say
Wynter Cole Smith
Family of Wynter Smith to hold vigil in her memory

Latest News

The legislation creates a two-tiered tax credit that provides incentives for Michigan-produced...
The Multimedia Jobs Act introduced in state legislature
The free academy offers citizens the chance to see how police officers operate.
Saginaw Twp. police accepting citizen’s academy applicants
Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Friday morning, July 7th
The free academy offers citizens the chance to see how police officers operate.
Saginaw Twp. 22nd citizen's police academy
The legislation creates a two-tiered tax credit that provides incentives for Michigan-produced...
The Multimedia Jobs Act introduced in Michigan's House and Senate