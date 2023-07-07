Annual Sand Sculpting Competition in Thomas Township

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Artists are having fun in the sun and the sand in Saginaw Township at the Point Building on Gratiot Road.

This week is the third annual Sand Sculpting Competition. Sculptors started working Thursday, July 6, and continued Friday.

Johnnie Martinez, an artist that helps organize the event said he is thankful for the sponsors that helped make the event happen.

“The sponsors have generously donated to help these people take the time away from their studio, away from their regular work, to come here and play in the sand to entertain everybody,” he said.

You can check out all the sculptures for free until 8 p.m. Friday and sculpting and judging will continue on Saturday until the early afternoon.

