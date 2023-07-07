Consumers Energy under investigation

The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) is investigating Consumers Energy over persistent complaints about malfunctioning gas meters.
By Hannah Mose
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) is investigating Consumers Energy over persistent complaints about malfunctioning gas meters, possible overbilling, and delays in installation services.

The MPSC said it received multiple complaints from customers who were frustrated by malfunctioning meters not showing the amount of electricity used. Other customers were concerned their bills were abnormally high due to Consumers Energy making estimates in the absence of accurate meter readings, MPSC said.

MPSC said Consumers Energy has been transitioning its advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) electric meters from using 3G cellular telephone towers to 4G-based meters. MPSC gave Consumers a waiver granting the company permission to use alternative testing procedures for the meters that were being removed from service and upgraded to 4G.

However, after investigating complaints, MPSC said it found Consumers was estimating bills for many customers with 3G meters before companies discontinued operating 3G service in January because the meters were malfunctioning.

MPSC said Consumers had been aware of these malfunctions as far back as 2020 and more than 900,000 meters were potentially at risk. However, Consumers didn’t bring up this issue when seeking a meter testing waiver from MPSC for alternative testing procedures.

MPSC said it was concerned about this situation and other meter reporting discrepancies, as well as multiple complaints received in the past year about Consumers’ not meeting service installation standards in regard to timeliness.

The commission said staff would analyze data from Consumers and make recommendations to address the identified orders by Sept. 29.

Read next:
Verizon offering new positions in mid-Michigan
The Verizon logo outside a store, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Boston.
Rashad Trice, accused kidnapper, now facing federal charges
Rashad Trice
Police: 15-year-old murdered in Saginaw
Generic Saginaw Police Department Vehicle.
Missing Rochester woman may have been in Huron Co.
Mary Sullivan

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynter Cole Smith's body was found on Detroit's east side on July 5, 2023.
Missing 2-year-old from Lansing found dead, police say
Generic Saginaw Police Department Vehicle.
Police: 15-year-old murdered in Saginaw
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Man dies after officer-involved shooting
Homicide suspect Jameion Peterson is back in custody after the Saginaw County Sheriff's Office...
Escaped murder suspect scaled fence at Saginaw Co. Juvenile Center, jail says
There is a traffic alert.
Independence Bridge temporarily closed for concrete pouring

Latest News

Missing Rochester woman may have been in Huron Co.
‘The Weed Bar’ recalled for excess THC, packaging issues
Saginaw ISD
Head start programs receive grant funding
Head start programs receive grant funding
Police: 15-year-old murdered in Saginaw