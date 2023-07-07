Early childhood education programs receiving nearly $32M

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Three Head Start education programs in mid-Michigan are receiving nearly $32 million in federal grants to improve early childhood education.

The grants, totaling $31,895,224, were awarded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The funding will support high-quality learning, as well as nutritious meals, health and developmental screenings, oral and mental health support, and behavioral and special needs services, Congressman Dan Kildee’s office said.

Saginaw Intermediate School District is receiving $11,287,292 in funding.

“We express our sincere gratitude for Congressman Kildee’s longstanding support of our Head Start program. Saginaw Intermediate School District Head Start enriches children’s social and cognitive development by providing a range of essential services, including health, nutrition, and social support. The additional funding will enable us to continue delivering these vital services, setting children on a trajectory towards lifelong success,” said Dr. Jeffrey Collier, superintendent of Saginaw Intermediate School District.

Genesee Intermediate School District is receiving $9,042,196.

“We appreciate this ongoing support of critical programming for our youngest learners across Genesee County. We know that high-quality early childhood programming is one of the most effective strategies to ensure future success for the next generation. Congressman Kildee’s continued advocacy for Flint and Genesee County truly has a positive impact on our community,” said Dr. Steven Tunnicliff, superintendent of Genesee Intermediate School District.

Genesee County is receiving $11,565,736.

Ellen Ellenburg, chairperson of the Genesee County Board of Commissioners, said this funding will help children develop school readiness skills and families achieve their own goals.

