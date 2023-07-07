First APRA-funded state projects complete

Michigan (WNEM) - The first Michigan ARPA-funded state projects are now complete after receiving $250 million in federal relief funding,

Visitors at several Michigan state parks can now enjoy new paved roads and parking lots, new and upgraded electrical systems, easily accessible fillers for water jugs, and other amenities.

The funds for the state parks and trails are part of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s $5 billion dollar Building Michigan Together Plan.

“These federal funds will allow us to deliver better, safer, and more inviting visitor experiences and makes serious investments in infrastructure,” said Ron Olson, DNR Parks and Recreation chief.

The following are the completed projects:

Interlochen State Park in Grand Traverse county: $3.5 million of the funding investment went to new campsite pedestals on the south campground. Future projects will modernize restroom buildings, replace the electrical system, and enhance the underground water and sewer distribution system.

Hoffmaster State Park in Muskegon County: $6.4 million in funding went toward improved beach road shoulders for both bike riders and visitors, newly paved parking lots and roads, the addition of speed bumps for incoming traffic, and a partially completed bike path. The entire day-use area will reopen Friday, July 7. However, the completion of the first phase will close the modern campground from Friday, July 7 through the rest of the 2023 camping season. The closure is to upgrade the sewer and water lines. In 2024, renovations are expected to start on the Gillette Visitor center as well as the day-use toilet facility.

Mitchell State Park in Wexford County: $2.2 million in funding went toward replaced and repaved campground roads, more accessible site and parking lots, and 10 new jug fillers that are on cement pads. A new shower and toilet building was replaced, but funds from that project were not part of the ARPA funding.

Hartwick Pines State Park in Crawford County: $4.1 million in federal funding went toward replacing two roofs, one on the Hartwick Pines Logging Museum’s Bunkhouse and the Chapel. A timeline on renovations for the Memorial Building and visitor center will be announced later. Electrical system upgrades for the campground are expected to begin in October.

In addition to the already completed projects, the following are a few others set to wrap up soon:

The Saginaw Bay Visitor Center in Bay County: The Bay City State Park is set to reopen in September. Renovations of the Visitor Center include interior and exterior improvements, a new roof, and siding. The state park also added a new science lab. Water, sewer, and electrical upgrades in the campground are expected to be completed in later phases.

Straits State Park’s in Mackinac County: New shower and toilet buildings in the upper campground are now completed. Later phases will include sanitary lift station replacement. The park is set to reopen sometime near July 20.

Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park in Ontonagon County: The headquarters building and visitor center, and the road they are on, are slated to reopen in late September. Also set to open at that time is the Summit Peak parking lot. Future phases are planned to include electrical improvements for the visitor center, a ski hill, and campground.

The funds for the American Rescue Plan Act must be assigned to a project no later than December 31, 2024 and the money should be spent by December 31, 2026.

For all closings of DNR facilities, you can visit www.Michigan.gov/DNRClosures.

For all the latest details on ARPA-funded projects, go to www.Michigan.gov/StateParksProgress.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.