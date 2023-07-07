Flint City AFC falls to Indy Eleven in first postseason match

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint City AFC made it to the postseason for the first time ever.

The team met up with Indy Eleven in the Central Conference Semifinals at Atwood Stadium in Flint, MI.

Indy Eleven scored on a penalty kick in the 14th minute and never looked back as they would defeat Flint City AFC, 3-0.

After winning just two games in their first season, Flint City AFC finishes their second season with a 9-1-3 record.

