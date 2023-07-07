Flint City AFC falls to Indy Eleven in first postseason match

By Mark Pearson
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint City AFC made it to the postseason for the first time ever.

The team met up with Indy Eleven in the Central Conference Semifinals at Atwood Stadium in Flint, MI.

Indy Eleven scored on a penalty kick in the 14th minute and never looked back as they would defeat Flint City AFC, 3-0.

After winning just two games in their first season, Flint City AFC finishes their second season with a 9-1-3 record.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynter Cole Smith's body was found on Detroit's east side on July 5, 2023.
Missing 2-year-old from Lansing found dead, police say
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Man dies after officer-involved shooting
Homicide suspect Jameion Peterson is back in custody after the Saginaw County Sheriff's Office...
Escaped murder suspect scaled fence at Saginaw Co. Juvenile Center, jail says
Wynter Cole Smith
Family of Wynter Smith to hold vigil in her memory
Emily Gorman (second from left) stands with her dad, mom, older sister and younger sister.
8th grader riding inner tube on lake dies after collision with jet ski, officials say

Latest News

North defeats South in 8th annual All-Star Game
Inside the Pitch: Thursday, July 6
While it's almost All-Star Week for all of major league and minor league baseball, in...
Players, coaches gearing up for North-South All-Star Game
Players, coaches gearing up for North-South All-Star Game