Head start programs receive grant funding

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Mid-Michigan school districts will receive millions in federal funding.

Congressman Dan Kildee announced a grant of more than $31 million for head start programs in Genesee County and Saginaw County.

Dr. Ericka Taylor, executive director of early childhood for the Saginaw Intermediate School District (SISD), said she’s relieved they received the funding.

“Very relieved that we received the funding to be able to continue to serve the families within our community,” she said.

Taylor said the SISD is on the receiving end of a multi-million dollar federal grant for the head start and early head start programs.

Kildee announced the funds are going to three early childhood education programs.

The SISD is receiving over $11 million, Genesee Intermediate School District is receiving over $9 million, and over $11 million is going to Genesee County.

Taylor said the money will be put to good use.

“Even though we serve students, we are a complete family program,” she explained. “And so helping families utilize our services to get whatever they need.”

These include services for infants, mothers who are pregnant or who have just delivered, and programs for Pre-K students and their families.

“We provide everything in terms of a curriculum for phonics, math, science, social-emotional, which is really huge at this time, physical and mental awareness. All of those things provide our children with what they need to be able to be successful later on in kindergarten and beyond,” Taylor said.

She said she appreciates what Kildee has done to support these early childhood education programs.

“He has visited a couple of our sites here in Saginaw and so we just continue to thank him for his advocacy for early childhood,” Taylor said.

She also said some of the grant money will go towards filling open positions and retaining current staff.

