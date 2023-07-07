Michigan car prices on the rise

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - A local economist gave advice on how to save money on a new car while prices rise.

“Vehicles are getting more and more expensive year after year. And inflation certainly is not helping with that problem,” said Tim Nash, an economist at Northwood University.

Nash said for anyone in the market for a new car, depending on their budget, the price may be steep. He said the average price for autos, light trucks, and SUVs is up 1.5 percent.

“The average of those three categories of vehicle is now about $51,500. And if you’re looking for an electric vehicle, there’s only a couple that are available below $30,000,” Nash said.

He said new luxury SUV prices range from $90,000 to $120,000, and getting that new car financed is more challenging as well.

“About 15 months ago, you could’ve financed a new automobile for 2, 2.5 percent. Right now, the range is anywhere from 6 to 8 percent on a seven-year loan,” he explained.

Given that, Nash said he has some advice for those looking to save some money on their next car purchase.

“I would look at high-quality used vehicles. Secondarily, a lot of people are leasing. And so, you’re going to do your best to negotiate your lease. It may not be through the dealer, maybe it’s through a credit union,” he said.

Nash was quick to point out the quality of vehicles on the road right now is the best it has ever been, saying on average, cars can last 13 years. That’s why Nash said it might be best to hold off on that new car purchase if possible.

“Find a good mechanic and take care of the car that you have. And only buy a new car if you can afford it,” Nash advised.

In addition to the rising costs of vehicles, beginning this month, people will be paying more for car insurance.

The Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCCA) is adjusting its rates due to last year’s no-fault auto insurance reform.

Insurance companies cut off payments to many families receiving critical care and funding. A court ruled the insurance had to keep paying, costing the MCCA billions. Amid other losses, the MCCA is adjusting rates to make up for it.

So now, for example, the cost of unlimited personal injury protection (PIP) is $122 dollars, which is up from $86. Those who don’t have PIP should be ready to shell out another $48.

