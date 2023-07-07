Missing Rochester woman may have been in Huron Co.

ROCHESTER, Mich. (WNEM) - A missing woman from Rochester may have recently been in Huron County, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Mary Sullivan is missing and may be endangered. She left her home about a week and a half ago, police said.

Mary Sullivan (Rochester Police)

She is driving her gray Honda HRV with Michigan plat DYU4806.

Sullivan may be confused or disoriented, police said, adding she may have been in Huron County on June 29.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Rochester Police Department at 248-651-9621.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.