Missing Rochester woman may have been in Huron Co.

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Mich. (WNEM) - A missing woman from Rochester may have recently been in Huron County, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Mary Sullivan is missing and may be endangered. She left her home about a week and a half ago, police said.

Mary Sullivan
Mary Sullivan(Rochester Police)

She is driving her gray Honda HRV with Michigan plat DYU4806.

Sullivan may be confused or disoriented, police said, adding she may have been in Huron County on June 29.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Rochester Police Department at 248-651-9621.

