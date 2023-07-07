More than 100 people gather in Detroit to pay tribute to Wynter Cole Smith

DETROIT (WILX) - People gathered in Detroit Thursday to honor and remember 2-year-old Wynter Cole Smith.

The memorial comes after a three-day search for the missing Lansing girl ended with her body being found on Detroit’s east side Wednesday.

More than 100 people gathered at the scene where Wynter’s body was recovered the day prior. The night was somber and emotional as various people spoke about Wynter’s short life and how the tragedy touched the hearts of so many.

“It’s full of emotions, you can sense the energy wherever you go. Even when you mention baby Wynter, you can feel it,” said Oliver Gantt, who organized the vigil. “When you come out here and see the people out here and you hear what the people are saying and how people are addressing it, everybody is impacted, the entire community is impacted. I’d say the entire world is impacted.”

Dozens of cars lined the streets as people came from across the state to pay their respects.

In addition to those from the community, some of Wynter’s family attended the event too. Her grandfather shared how he appreciates the outpour of love and support.

“Thank you for everybody that’s here and the love and the support and the prayers,” Al Smith said. “That’s all I can say right now. Everything is too emotional for me right now.”

A moment of silence was held before a song and balloon release.

Wynter’s family will be holding their own vigil Friday. They encourage everyone to attend. More details can be found here.

