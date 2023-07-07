The Multimedia Jobs Act introduced in state legislature

By WNEM Digital
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - A bi-partisan two-bill package introduced to the Michigan House and Senate could create a tax credit for media projects looking to film or work in the state.

The Michigan Film Industry Assoc. (MiFIA) called the legislation, the Multimedia Jobs Act, a win for Michigan’s economy and keeping industry talent and jobs in the state.

The legislation creates a two-tiered tax credit to provide an incentive for Michigan-produced commercials, photography, corporate videos, film, television, and streaming productions, according to MiFIA. Currently, over 40 states support film programs, resulting in an economic boost and related upstream, downstream and peripheral benefits from a multi-billion-dollar industry.

“This is about Michigan jobs,” said David Haddad, MiFIA chair. “As we look to boost our state’s economy and keep our talent here, we know that attracting the robust film industry is a smart investment in our state’s economy and its workers.”

Under the Multimedia Jobs Act, preference is given to state-based companies who end up hiring Michigan residents. Other parts of the legislation includes:

· Transferrable tax credit, not a rebate. Tax credits stay in Michigan and benefit Michigan companies.

· A base tax credit starting at 25% for in-state spending with an additional 5% awarded for the inclusion of “filmed in Michigan,” “Pure Michigan,” “Michigan Film & Digital Media Office” and “MIFIA” logo.

· Production companies committing to spend at least $50,000 for commercial photography, advertising commercial or project under 20 minutes or at least $30,000 for productions over 20 minutes.

· A 30% tax credit for hiring Michigan residents and 20% for non-residents.

· Requirement that qualified Michigan vendors provide brick-and-mortar presence, have inventory and full-time employees.

· Accountability requirements for independent verification of approved expenditures.

“A cross-disciplinary team of Michigan film professionals have worked tirelessly for more than four years to draft this legislation,” said Alexander Page, chair of MiFIA’s Legislative Action Committee and member of its Board of Directors. “This comes at a time when Michigan most needs good-paying jobs and an economic boost. We can no longer remain idle as talent leaves our state to follow an industry that can provide the stimulus Michigan needs.”

The legislation could boost the local economy with a possible $300 to $500 million in direct spending, according to the MiFIA.

The legislation has been referred to committees.

