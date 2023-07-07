Pleasant Friday followed by rain chances Saturday

TV5 First Alert Friday Forecast Update
By Kyle Gillett
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Temperatures early this morning are currently starting in the upper 40 and lower 50s for most folks, though a few lower 60s are hold on for dear life south of the Saginaw Bay. As the sun continues to rise through our clear morning sky, those temperatures will begin to rise through the 50s and 60s this morning. We should make the 70 mark for just about everyone by 70, followed by high temperatures in the upper 70s this afternoon and evening.

Humidity is much lower this morning as well. Dewpoints are in the middle 40s-middle 50s putting us right in the comfortable humidity zone. This will remain the case all day! Expect lots of sunshine through the day as well. By the evening, some high level cloud cover will gradually move into the area.

TV5 First Alert Friday Forecast Update
TV5 First Alert Friday Forecast Update(WNEM)
TV5 First Alert Friday Forecast Update
TV5 First Alert Friday Forecast Update(WNEM)
TV5 First Alert Friday Forecast Update
TV5 First Alert Friday Forecast Update(WNEM)

TOMORROW

Clouds return to Mid-Michigan overnight tonight through Saturday morning so even though we are still filtering in cooler air, those clouds will act as a blanket and keep us a few degrees warmer overnight, falling into the lower 60s rather than upper 50s-upper 40s like this morning. Saturday morning will start cloudy with gradually increasing rain shower chances. By 10am, much of Mid-Michigan south of the Saginaw Bay will have a chance for off and on showers, some of which may be briefly heavy. Some lightning may also be possible.

Showers will be possible off and on through the morning and even into the early afternoon. Temperatures will again make their way into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Eventually rain will clear out, as will the clouds and conditions will improve some during the evening hours.

TV5 First Alert Friday Forecast Update
TV5 First Alert Friday Forecast Update(WNEM)
TV5 First Alert Friday Forecast Update
TV5 First Alert Friday Forecast Update(WNEM)
TV5 First Alert Friday Forecast Update
TV5 First Alert Friday Forecast Update(WNEM)
TV5 First Alert Friday Forecast Update
TV5 First Alert Friday Forecast Update(WNEM)

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynter Cole Smith's body was found on Detroit's east side on July 5, 2023.
Missing 2-year-old from Lansing found dead, police say
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Man dies after officer-involved shooting
Homicide suspect Jameion Peterson is back in custody after the Saginaw County Sheriff's Office...
Escaped murder suspect scaled fence at Saginaw Co. Juvenile Center, jail says
Emily Gorman (second from left) stands with her dad, mom, older sister and younger sister.
8th grader riding inner tube on lake dies after collision with jet ski, officials say
Wynter Cole Smith
Family of Wynter Smith to hold vigil in her memory

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Thursday evening, July 6
High temperatures are expected to be in the upper 70s and low 80s Friday.
Plenty of sun Friday, lower humidity finally arrives
First Alert Forecast: Thursday afternoon, July 6
Weather Forecaster Kyle Gillett has your Thursday morning forecast.
First Alert: Thursday Morning Forecast, July 6th