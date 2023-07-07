Pleasant Friday followed by rain chances Saturday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Temperatures early this morning are currently starting in the upper 40 and lower 50s for most folks, though a few lower 60s are hold on for dear life south of the Saginaw Bay. As the sun continues to rise through our clear morning sky, those temperatures will begin to rise through the 50s and 60s this morning. We should make the 70 mark for just about everyone by 70, followed by high temperatures in the upper 70s this afternoon and evening.

Humidity is much lower this morning as well. Dewpoints are in the middle 40s-middle 50s putting us right in the comfortable humidity zone. This will remain the case all day! Expect lots of sunshine through the day as well. By the evening, some high level cloud cover will gradually move into the area.

TV5 First Alert Friday Forecast Update (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Friday Forecast Update (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Friday Forecast Update (WNEM)

TOMORROW

Clouds return to Mid-Michigan overnight tonight through Saturday morning so even though we are still filtering in cooler air, those clouds will act as a blanket and keep us a few degrees warmer overnight, falling into the lower 60s rather than upper 50s-upper 40s like this morning. Saturday morning will start cloudy with gradually increasing rain shower chances. By 10am, much of Mid-Michigan south of the Saginaw Bay will have a chance for off and on showers, some of which may be briefly heavy. Some lightning may also be possible.

Showers will be possible off and on through the morning and even into the early afternoon. Temperatures will again make their way into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Eventually rain will clear out, as will the clouds and conditions will improve some during the evening hours.

TV5 First Alert Friday Forecast Update (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Friday Forecast Update (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Friday Forecast Update (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Friday Forecast Update (WNEM)

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.