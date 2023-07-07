Police: 15-year-old murdered in Saginaw

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in Saginaw Friday morning.

It happened about 9:40 a.m. on Friday, July 7 at an abandoned house in the 2000 block of S. Jefferson.

Officers from the Saginaw Police Department responded to the scene and found the teen in the basement of the house. He was suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said, adding he died from his injuries.

The teen has been identified as 15-year-old Cortez Hampton, of Saginaw.

No arrests have been made.

The shooting remains under investigation. If you have any information, contact Det. Sgt. Matthew Gerow at 989-759-1251 or Det. Katie Mercer at 989-759-1628.

This is the city’s ninth homicide this year.

