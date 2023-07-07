Rain chances rise Saturday, drier Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a beautiful finish to the workweek and it should be a beautiful night ahead for any Friday evening plans.

We’re finally getting a break from the humidity and the sky is actually blue! We don’t have to deal with any wildfire smoke today and we shouldn’t as we head into the weekend. However, our chance for rain has gone up for Saturday, so if you had outdoor plans to start the weekend, that’s a change in our forecast today.

This Evening & Overnight

Skies should be filled with sun the rest of the daylight hours, with no threat for any rain during your evening plans tonight. Temperatures will spend most of this evening in the 70s before gradually dropping off into the 50s and 60s for overnight lows.

Lows will stay in the 50s and 60s tonight. (WNEM)

Clouds will be on the increase overnight and into Saturday morning, which could bring showers closer to daybreak tomorrow.

Saturday

Showers return as soon as Saturday morning. (WNEM)

As mentioned above, our rain chances to kick start the weekend have gone up, so if you’re flexible in your plans outdoors, Sunday appears to be the better day if you want to move them.

Showers are still expected to be around on Saturday afternoon and evening. (WNEM)

Showers will be possible as soon as the morning hours, and will likely linger through the day. It may not rain every second, but plan for the possibility of the chance being there through your evening Saturday, so keep tabs on the radar before you head out.

Rain totals will vary from place to place, but the heaviest areas could pick up over 0.50". (WNEM)

Rainfall amounts are expected to vary, with some only picking up around 0.25″ of rain (possibly less), and others where rain is most persistent could pick up over 0.75″ to 1″ of rain. Severe weather is not anticipated at this time, but we’ll make sure we keep tabs on that if any changes occur.

We should stay in the 60s and 70s on Saturday with the clouds and showers. (WNEM)

With the rain, expect a cooler day on Saturday, with highs only in the 60s and 70s, with mostly cloudy to overcast conditions through the day.

Dry weather should gradually take over on Saturday night, though clouds will be slower to clear than the showers. Overnight lows on Saturday night will fall to the 50s.

Sunday

Although some clouds will linger early Sunday, we expect skies to be much brighter as we finish up the weekend. Skies will clear from northwest to southeast, and the threat for any rain on Sunday appears low. There may be a spotty shower here and there due to any lake breeze boundaries that develop, but that’s it.

High temps jump back into the upper 70s and low 80s Sunday. (WNEM)

High temperatures on Sunday will jump back into the upper 70s and low 80s, with winds out of the north northwest around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Pleasant weather continues on Sunday night, with mostly clear skies and overnight lows into Monday settling in the 50s once again.

