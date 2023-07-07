Rashad Trice, accused kidnapper, now facing federal charges

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Rashad Maleek Trice, the 26-year-old man accused of fleeing from police after an alleged stabbing and kidnapping, is now facing federal charges.

Mark Totten the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan made the announcement Friday, July 7.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, Trice is accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, kidnapping her 2-year-old daughter, Wynter Smith, and driving away in the woman’s car in Ingham County on Sunday, July 2. An Amber Alert was issued after.

On Monday, July 3, St. Clair Shores police attempted a traffic stop on Trice but he drove away at a high rate of speed, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office. Trice crashed with a police cruiser, disabling his car in the process. Trice tried to get out of the car, attempted to reach for an officer’s gun, and resisted arrest. He eventually was taken into custody.

Cell phone information showed the exact path Trice had taken, which led law enforcement to search that area for Wynter, Totten said, adding on Wednesday, July 5, Wynter’s body was found in Detroit.

Trice is facing two charges of kidnapping a minor and kidnapping resulting in death, which are related to the allegations of the kidnapping and death of 2-year-old Wynter.

Totten said if Trice is convicted of the charge of kidnapping resulting in death, the mandatory minimum sentence he would serve is life in prison. That conviction would also make him eligible for the death penalty, according to Totten.

If he is convicted of kidnapping a minor, the mandatory minimum sentence is 20 years with a maximum possible sentence of life in prison, Totten said.

“The allegations in this case are heart-wrenching,” Totten said. “My thoughts are very much with Wynter’s family, as we were all praying for her safe return home. I would like to thank the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Lansing Police Department, Michigan State Police, and the countless law enforcement agencies who worked relentlessly to find Wynter. I would also like to thank U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison of the Eastern District of Michigan and her office for all their hard work in this investigation. The media and the public played a critical role in sharing accurate information and submitting tips as well. I commend everyone in law enforcement and the community for working together to pursue justice in this case.”

Trice is also facing multiple state charges in Macomb County and Ingham County.

