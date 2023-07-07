Recall language filed against 2 more Flint City Council members

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Two more Flint City Council members are potentially facing recall after petition language was filed against them.

Dennis Pfeiffer, 8th Ward, and Judy Priestly, 4th Ward, had recall petition language filed against them for not attending the special city council meeting on May 20, which was called to answer questions and give updates to residents and businesses on how to apply for community grant program funding for the American Rescue Plan Act.

Eva Worthing, 9th Ward, and Ladel Lewis, 2nd Ward, are facing recall after recall language was approved citing the same reason.

Recall language was also approved for Allie Herkenroder, who was the 7th Ward city council member, but she resigned from her position effective July 1.

Related: Petition language approved for recall of 3 Flint council members

Another city council member facing recall is Eric Mays, 1st Ward, whose petition calls for recall because he was charged with a misdemeanor for disorderly conduct.

Related: Petition filed to recall Flint Councilman Eric Mays

In April 2022, Mays was escorted out of a city council meeting by police after refusing to leave unless he was in handcuffs.

Related: Flint councilman escorted from meeting in handcuffs

This happened after a council vote to remove him that night.

Related: Flint City Council votes to remove president from role

Mays was sentenced to six months probation on Tuesday, April 25 for the charge relating to that situation. Mays was also ordered to take a breaking process class, pay court fees, and other fines.

On June 22, Genesee County Clerk Domonique Clemons said the meeting to review Mays’ recall petition language would be held on Tuesday, July 11.

In total, two Flint City Council members are currently facing recall while three others are waiting for recall petition language to be approved or denied.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.